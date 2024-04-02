BEL Reports Highest Turnover In FY24, Drives Shares To Record High
The company's turnover rose 13.7% year-on-year to its highest-ever of Rs 19,700 crore in FY24, according to an exchange filing.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. gained over 4% to hit record high on Tuesday after it reported "highest-ever" turnover in FY24.
The company's order book stands at Rs 76,000 crore as on April 1.
Shares of Bharat Electronics rose as much as 4.69% to Rs 221.00 apiece, the highest level since its listing on July 19, 2000. It was trading 4.57% higher at Rs 220.75 apiece as of 10:13 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock has risen 128.00% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.49.
Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 2.2%.