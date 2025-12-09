World’s Rich Own Triple The Wealth Of Poorest Half, Study Finds

A tiny slice of the global elite owns three times more wealth than the bottom half of the world’s population combined, a new study found.

A little under 60,000 multimillionaires, the top 0.001% on the planet, have an average of almost €1 billion ($1.2 billion), according to an analysis from the World Inequality Lab and the UN Human Development Report Office. Meanwhile, a person in the bottom 50% of the population only owns about €6,500 ($7,550).

The report looked at the World Inequality Database, an open-access resource for global income and wealth inequality, and new research to understand inequality across different areas including income, gender and politics.

The researchers saw that even though wealth has reached “historic heights,” it remains “very unevenly distributed,” with the richest 10% of people having the largest share in personal wealth and total income worldwide. They recommend governments use progressive taxes and transfers to reduce inequality.