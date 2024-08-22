Wipro Hydraulics Inaugurates Its Sixth Manufacturing Facility In Jaipur

Wipro Hydraulics on Thursday inaugurated its sixth manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with an investment of approximately Rs 250 crore.

The plant was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Wipro Enterprises Chairman Azim Premji, and Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and MD of Wipro Enterprises.

Pratik Kumar said that the new facility is expected to create around 400 jobs. "We currently have a manufacturing capacity of 1,000 hydraulic cylinders per day, and we are fully capable of doubling it as demand grows," he added.

This new facility is Wipro's sixth in India, joining two units each in Chennai and Hindupur and one in Bengaluru. It will cater to both domestic and international markets.

Kumar also said,"'Trained workforce, along with automation, will lead to better quality products, higher productivity, and also, better cost efficiency -- and that is what we aim to establish.

"All the machinery used here is made in India, and we handle 100 percent of our assembly, manufacturing, testing, and packaging in-house."

The Jaipur facility, which started operations in May 2024, employs 166 staff. In terms of global hydraulics manufacturing, Kumar said that Wipro Hydraulics would rank among the top three, strengthened by recent acquisitions of Mailhot, JARP, and Columbus.

Wipro Hydraulics specialises in designing and manufacturing custom-built hydraulic cylinders for various sectors, including construction, material handling, agriculture, and mining. It serves major OEMs like JCB, Tata Hitachi, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai, Volvo, and Epiroc.

The strong growth in construction equipment demand, which has been increasing at over 20% annually for the past two years said Sitaram Ganeshan, President of Wipro Hydraulics.

"We project that by 2030, India will become the second-largest construction equipment manufacturing industry," he added.

With the addition of the Jaipur facility, Wipro Hydraulics now operates 16 manufacturing units globally, including in India, Europe, the USA, and Brazil.

(With text inputs from PTI.)