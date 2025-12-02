What Is Airworthiness Certificate — And How An Air India's Airbus A320 Reportedly Flew Without One

The Certificate of Airworthiness is issued yearly by the DGCA after checks confirm a plane is safe to fly. Operating any flight without a valid Certificate of Airworthiness is a serious violation. If found guilty, Air India may face heavy penalties and possible suspensions of senior officials, a government source told the publication.

According to a DGCA official, airlines typically start the work of renewal of their certificates at least three months before the due date to ensure timely renewal. After daily operations, an engineer checks the aircraft during the night halt and verifies all approvals. In this case, the A320 flew eight times with an expired licence, which raises serious concerns about the airline’s safety culture, the ET report added.

As part of the airworthiness review, the airline is required to verify that the airframe, engines and propellers must have their flying hours and flight cycles accurately recorded. Moreover, all prescribed maintenance tasks must be completed and airlines should correct or document any known defects with the aircraft, among other critical factors, as per the DGCA guidelines.

Notably, Air India has an in-house Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO), the responsible unit for the task.