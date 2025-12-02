What Is Airworthiness Certificate — And How An Air India's Airbus A320 Reportedly Flew Without One
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly initiated an investigation into the incident.
Tata Group-operated Air India flew an Airbus A320 eight times with an expired airworthiness licence between Nov. 24 and 25, a report by Economic Times claimed on Tuesday. The lapse was noticed only after an engineer checked the records, following which the aircraft was grounded.
Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the incident. The regulator may impose strict penalties on the airline and responsible officials, the report added. Meanwhile, Air India has suspended the staff involved. It has also launched an internal inquiry.
The ET report noted that the aircraft in question was a 164-seater Airbus A320. Now, it remains grounded pending the DGCA investigation.
What Is Airworthiness Certificate?
The Certificate of Airworthiness is issued yearly by the DGCA after checks confirm a plane is safe to fly. Operating any flight without a valid Certificate of Airworthiness is a serious violation. If found guilty, Air India may face heavy penalties and possible suspensions of senior officials, a government source told the publication.
According to a DGCA official, airlines typically start the work of renewal of their certificates at least three months before the due date to ensure timely renewal. After daily operations, an engineer checks the aircraft during the night halt and verifies all approvals. In this case, the A320 flew eight times with an expired licence, which raises serious concerns about the airline’s safety culture, the ET report added.
As part of the airworthiness review, the airline is required to verify that the airframe, engines and propellers must have their flying hours and flight cycles accurately recorded. Moreover, all prescribed maintenance tasks must be completed and airlines should correct or document any known defects with the aircraft, among other critical factors, as per the DGCA guidelines.
Notably, Air India has an in-house Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO), the responsible unit for the task.
What Air India Said?
The airline may also face trouble with its lessors, as flying with an expired licence can void insurance cover. “By operating an aircraft which was not certified to be airworthy, the carrier has risked flight safety and (that of) all the passengers. This is a serious violation and not expected from a mainline carrier like Air India,” a government official told ET.
While DGCA teams do make spot checks of aircraft, it is the operator’s responsibility to keep each aircraft in an airworthy state.
“As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to DGCA. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation,” an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by ET.