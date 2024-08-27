Volvo Eicher, Baidyanath LNG Ink Pact For Development Of 500 Trucks

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles announced on Tuesday that it has signed an initial agreement with Baidyanath LNG Pvt. for deploying 500 LNG trucks. This initiative aims to advance the development of green trucking routes and expand the LNG corridor in India.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the Eicher Pro 6055 LNG trucks at Baidyanath LNG’s new facility in Nagpur. This is the third such company facility in Nagpur.

In 2021, Baidyanath, known for its 104-year history in Ayurveda, launched India's first private LNG station in Nagpur.

The initial agreement outlines plans for creating an LNG fleet that will support the expansion of the LNG station network at strategic locations throughout Central India. Further details will be specified in subsequent definitive agreements, according to VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

This will fast-track the development of the overall supply-side ecosystem, aiding the long-haul transport segment to switch to cleaner fuel, it said.

"As LNG becomes a crucial fuel for clean long-haul transportation, Eicher is actively working with partners to deliver vehicles backed by superior technology. The inauguration of Baidyanath LNG's latest dispensing facility will further encourage transporters across Maharashtra to consider LNG vehicles as a viable and sustainable alternative," said Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer at VECV.

The Pro 6055 LNG trucks offer a range of up to 1,100 km with dual tanks ensuring long-haul efficiency with best-in-class fuel tank safety and zero fuel theft risks, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI).