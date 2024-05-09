Vodafone Idea Gets Nod To Hike Authorized Share Capital To Rs 1 Lakh Crore

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVodafone Idea Gets Nod To Hike Authorized Share Capital To Rs 1 Lakh Crore
Vodafone Idea shareholders approve proposal to raise authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore and issue equity shares to promoter group firm Oriana Investments.

09 May 2024, 11:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Vodafone Idea store. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Debt-ridden telco Vodafone Idea shareholders have approved a proposal to raise its authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore and issue equity shares on a preferential basis to promoter group firm Oriana Investments, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

According to the scrutiniser report of the extraordinary general meeting held on May 8, all special resolutions have been approved by the majority of the shareholders, with a minuscule percentage of voters opposing them.

"All the resolutions mentioned in the EGM Notice....stand passed with requisite majority," the scrutiniser report said.

Vodafone Idea has sought shareholders' nod to raise companies authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 75,000 crore, following its recent Rs 18,000 crore follow-on offering.

The company had also sought shareholders' nod to issue preferential shares worth Rs 2,075 crore to promoter group firm Oriana Investments Pte- an Aditya Birla Group entity.

