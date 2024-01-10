Vibrant Gujarat Summit: DP World Signs Rs 25,000 Crore Agreements

Commenting on the signing of the MoUs, the DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said, 'We are very committed to India, where we have been operating for nearly 20 years. In that time, we invested almost $2.5 billion and are going to invest more in the next three years in these projects.'

DP World's existing investments in Gujarat include a container terminal in Mundra, along with rail connected private freight terminals in Ahmedabad and Hazira.