NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTorrent Pharmaceuticals Receives Form 483 From US FDA After Inspection
ADVERTISEMENT

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Receives Form 483 From US FDA After Inspection

"At the end of the inspection, the agency issued a Form FDA 483 with one observation which is procedural in nature," it added.

20 Sep 2024, 04:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Torrent Pharmaceuticals said that the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility.</p><p>Source: (Unsplash)</p></div>
Torrent Pharmaceuticals said that the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility.

Source: (Unsplash)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility. The US Food & Drug Administration conducted a routine GMP inspection of the company's formulation manufacturing plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh from Sept. 16-20, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

"At the end of the inspection, the agency issued a Form FDA 483 with one observation which is procedural in nature," it added.

The drug maker will respond to the USFDA within the prescribed timeframe and will work in close collaboration with it to address the observation at the earliest possible time, the company said.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

Torrent Pharma shares were trading 2.97% higher at Rs 3,450 apiece on BSE.

ALSO READ

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Proposes to Double Borrowing Limit
Opinion
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Proposes to Double Borrowing Limit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT