NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTech Mahindra's Europe Business Head Vikram Nair Resigns After 19-year
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra's Europe Business Head Vikram Nair Resigns After 19-year

According to Nair's LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in 2005 as regional head for Europe.

10 May 2024, 09:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Tech Mahindra website)</p></div>
(Source: Tech Mahindra website)

IT company Tech Mahindra's business head for Europe, Middle East and Africa Vikram Nair has resigned after a stint of 19 years in the company, according to a regulatory filing. While the regulatory filing describes Nair as President for Europe Business, the company's portal mentions his designation as President for EMEA Business.

"Vikram Nair, President - Europe Business and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has tendered his resignation from services of the Company due to personal reasons. The Company has agreed to relieve him from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on July 27, 2024," the filing said.

According to Nair's LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in 2005 as regional head for Europe.

Tech Mahindra President for Americas Business Harshul Asnani will take over the role of Nair, the filing said.

ALSO READ

Tech Mahindra Partners With Atento To Provide Generative AI-powered Solutions

Opinion
Tech Mahindra Partners With Atento To Provide Generative AI-powered Solutions
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT