Tata Motors Sales Rise 2% To 73,178 Units In August

Tata Motors' total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2% year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year

01 Sep 2025, 04:47 PM IST i
Shares of Tata Motors were trading 3.09% up at Rs 689.45 apiece on BSE. (Photo source: Tata Motors website)
Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales rose 2% year-on-year to 73,178 units last month as compared with 71,693 units in August 2024.

The company’s total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2% year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches of the company in the domestic market declined 7% to 41,001 units last month from 44,142 units in August 2024.

Total domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 27,481 units last month, an increase of 6% as compared to 25,864 units in August last year.

Shares of the company were trading 3.09% up at Rs 689.45 apiece on BSE.

