Sunkind Energy Secures Solar Power Contracts For 20 MW

The contracts have been awarded by Nahar Group and Jindal Group, the company said in a statement.

05 Aug 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash)

Clean energy company Sunkind Energy on Monday said it has secured new solar power projects totalling around 20 megawatts.

For Nahar Group, the company said it will set up a capacity of 7.3 MW in Ludhiana, Punjab, for captive purposes and a 12.6 MW captive solar project for Jindal Group in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Both projects will be set up in engineering, procurement and construction mode. The company aims to complete these contracts by September 2024, Sunkind Energy founder and CEO Hanish Gupta said.

The company did not provide any financial details of the project. As per industry estimates, 1 MW of solar projects involves an investment of around Rs 5-7 crore, including land cost.

Gurugram-based Sunkind Energy is a leading EPC solar company in the country, having a total orderbook of 52 MW solar projects under various stages of implementation.

