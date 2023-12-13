NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSun Pharma's Specialty Product Ilumetri Added To China's National Reimbursement Drug List
Sun Pharma's Specialty Product Ilumetri Added To China's National Reimbursement Drug List

13 Dec 2023, 03:26 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries website)</p></div>
(Photo source: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries website)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Wednesday said its specialty product Ilumetri has been included in category B of China's national reimbursement drug list.

Ilumetri is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The inclusion of Ilumetri (Tildrakizumab) in China's national reimbursement drug list will be officially implemented from Jan. 1, 2024, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

In June 2019, Sun Pharma had out-licensed Tildrakizumab to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd., for the Greater China market.

Ilumetri was approved for marketing in China in May 2023, it added.

"The inclusion of Ilumetri in category B of the national reimbursement drug list will further improve the accessibility and affordability of the innovative drug to benefit more patients," it added.

