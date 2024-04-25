To acquire PureSoftware Technologies for up to Rs 779 crorePureSoftware is a focused product digital engineering services company which also provides BFSI solutionsSource: Exchange filing. -- Launches premium plans with introductory pricing of Rs 29 per month for a single device and family plan at Rs. 89 per month for up to 4 devices-- IPL and select entertainment content to remain free to view and with adsSource: Company.Upgrade to Buy from Underperform, TP of 1450 from 1000 earlier, upside 19% Widely expected downturn in US Truck Market remains elusive Large Global truck OEMs point to steady demand fundamentals ISM, Spot Truck Rentals, Used Truck Values starting to relect upside Upcoming EPA emission norms in 2027 will trigger pre-buy demand from CY25Truck downcycle, if any in H225 will be short livedCompany's underperformance vs truckmakers and indian suppliers make relative risk reward betterSolid scale up in Defence and Industrial bearing fruit Estimate upped by 7-15%; raise multiple to 18x FY26 EV/EBITDA.Vodafone Idea hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 11.80 after the listing of fresh shares that were allotted in the follow-on public offer (FPO). It, however, pared the losses quickly to trade 1.53% lower at Rs 12.90, which is above its issue price of Rs 11 per share..It is noteworthy that the Vodafone Idea board approved the issue price of Rs 11 per share for its Rs 18,000-crore follow on public offer. The FPO issue was subscribed 6.36 times with qualified institutional buyers leading with subscription of 17.56 times, according to the exchanges. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each..Read at .Vodafone Idea Bounces Back After Hitting Lower Circuit Post FPO Shares Listing.Axis Bank Ltd. is likely to maintain a strong profitability and growth acceleration over the medium term, and the rise in fees will help the lender maintain its healthy return on assets, according to brokerages..Kotak Mahindra's stock fell as much as 10% during the day to hit a lower circuit of Rs 1,658.55 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 9.59% lower at Rs 1,666 apiece, compared to a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:20 a.m.It has fallen 11.82% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 389 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.Twenty-five out of the 44 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 15 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.4%..Benchmark equity indices snapped their four day rally as shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank weighed on them after RBI's action against the bank.. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was at 73,572.34, down 280.6 points or 0.38% while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 85.50 points or 0.38% at 22,316.90.."On the technical front, nothing has changed in Nifty50 and we continue to stick to our view that is need to fill the 22,430-22,500 gap zone to extend its uptrend while a level of 22,200 (50DMA) will continue to act as support," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares..Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd dragged the index..Shares of Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Power Grid Corp Of India cushioned the fall..Sectoral indices were mixed. Nifty Media gained the most and Nifty Financial Services was the top loser. .Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 1,556 stocks rise, 957 stocks declined, and 156 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.. Incorporates JV Delta Penland Private as a wholly owned subsidiaryDelta Penland is the JV between Peninsula Land and Delta Corp for real estate developmentSource: Exchange filing. Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board regularises gas pipeline laid in Mundra SEZPNGRB declaration will pave way for enabling co to operate the pipeline and generate revenuesSource: Exchange filing. - Q4 results in line with brokerage estimates - Volume growth led by mid-single-digit growth in homecare- Struggle to revive growth, recoup margin reflected in valuation- Mgmt commentary suggests actions are in place, but with a lag- Concerns on demand slum, inability to drive in-time innovation- Build 7% sales and 10% earnings CAGR over FY24-26- FY25/26 Earnings expectations 5-6% below consensus.Estimates company RAC segment market share to have grown to 22% Believe RAC to be long-term structural play, given low penetration in IndiaExpect RAC industry to register 15% CAGR over FY24-26Expect RAC sales volumes to rise 25% YoY in FY24 and cross 10m unit markEMPS segment to recover, aided by strong order bookRaise EPS estimates by 20%/16%/11% for FY24/FY25/FY26Note: RAC- Room air conditioner. Kotak Mahindra Bank Responds To RBI Curbs: Restrictions Will Not Materially Impact Overall Business.

Waaree Technologies: Camellia Tradex sold 56,000 shares (0.52%) at Rs 1,995 apiece.Cyient DLM: BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 7.03 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 740.78 apiece.

Delhivery: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 2.04 crore shares (2.78%), while Capital group Fund bought 1.59 crore shares (2.16%), Fidelity group bought 37.5 lakh shares (0.48%) and among others, at Rs 444.3 apiece.

Motilal Oswal Appoints Prateek Agrawal To Lead Asset Management Arm.JNK India: The public issue was subscribed to 1.03 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.68 times), non-institutional investors (1.25 times), retail investors (1.13 times)..JNK India IPO Subscribed 1.03 Times On Day 2.Nestle India Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Indusind Bank Ltd., Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Cyient Ltd., L&T Technology Services, Laurus Labs Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., UTI Asset Management Co. and Zensar Technologies Ltd..HUL Q4 Results: Profit Down 1.5% At Rs 2,561 Crore, Revenue Flat.Axis Bank (Standalone, YoY)NII at up 11% Rs 13,089 crore vs Rs 11,742 crore.Gross NPA at 1.43% vs 1.58% (QoQ).Net NPA at 0.31% vs 0.36% (QoQ).Net profit at Rs 7,130 crore vs loss of Rs 5,728 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,261 crore).Recommended the final dividend of Rs 1 per share.Approves raising up to Rs 20,000 crore via shares and Rs 35,000 crore via bonds.HUL (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 0.04% at Rs 15,210 crore vs Rs 15,215 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15,145 crore).Ebitda down 1.06% at Rs 3,535 crore vs Rs 3,573 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,476 crore).Margin down 24 bps at 23.24% vs 23.48% (Bloomberg estimate 23%).Net profit down 1.53% at Rs 2,561 crore vs Rs 2,601 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,517 crore).Recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per share.LTIMindtree (Consolidated, QOQ)Revenue down 1.38% at Rs 8,893 crore vs Rs 9,017 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 8,975 crore).Ebit down 5.62% at Rs 1,309 crore vs Rs 1,387 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,388 crore).Margin down 66 bps at 14.71% vs 15.38%, (Bloomberg estimate 15.41%).Net profit down 5.81% at Rs 1,101 crore vs Rs 1,169 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,154 crore).AU Small Finance Bank (Standalone, YoY)NII up 10% at Rs 1,337 crore vs Rs 1,213 crore.Net profit down 12.69% at Rs 371 crore vs Rs 425 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 401 crore).Gross NPA at 1.67% vs 1.98% QoQ.Net NPA at 0.55% vs 0.68% QoQ.Syngene International (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 7.8% at Rs 917 crore vs Rs 994 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,025 crore).Ebitda up 2.7% at Rs 327 crore vs Rs 318 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 314 crore).Margin up 364 bps at 35.65% vs 32% (Bloomberg estimate 30.7%).Net profit up 5.54% at Rs 189 crore vs Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 156 crore).Indian Hotels (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 17.23% at Rs 1,905 crore vs Rs 1,625 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,914 crore).Ebitda up 23.2% at Rs 659.2 crore vs Rs 535.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 679.5 crore).Margin up 167 bps at 34.6% vs 32.92% (Bloomberg estimate 35.5%).Net profit up 29.27% at Rs 438 crore vs Rs 339 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 428 crore).Board recommends dividend of Rs 1.75 per share.Macrotech Developers (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 23.44% at Rs 4,018.5 crore vs Rs 3,255.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,824 crore).Ebitda up 35.66% at Rs 1,047 crore vs Rs 772 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 965 crore).Margin up 234 bps at 26.05% vs 23.7% (Bloomberg estimate 25.2%).Net profit down 10.61% at Rs 667 crore vs Rs 746.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 631 crore).Recommended final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share.Supreme Petrochem (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 12.68% at Rs 1,563 crore vs Rs 1,387 crore.Ebitda down 15.92% at Rs 175 crore vs Rs 208 crore.Margin down 381 bps at 11.2% vs 15.02%.Net profit down 17.46% at Rs 131.5 crore vs Rs 159.33 crore.Board recommended dividend of Rs 7 per share.Dalmia Bharat (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 10.01% at Rs 4,307 crore vs Rs 3,915 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,174 crore).Ebitda down 7.88% at Rs 654 crore vs Rs 710 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 803.3 crore).Margin down 295 bps at 15.18% vs 18.13% (Bloomberg estimate 19.2%).Net profit down 47.45% at Rs 320 crore vs Rs 609 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 295 crore).Mas Financial Services (Standalone, YoY)Total income up 23.04% at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 268 crore.Net profit up 22.5% at Rs 68.05 crore vs Rs 55.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 66.3 crore)..Trade Setup For April 25: Nifty To Remain Range-Bound, Pause Near 22,500 In Short Term.Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India directed the company to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.Reliance Industries: The company acquired a 100% stake in MSKVY Nineteenth Solar SPV and MSKVY Twenty-second Solar SPV for Rs 1 crore.TCS: The company entered a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to accelerate its customers’ cloud transformation journey at scale.Ask Automotive: The company announced a joint agreement with Japan-based AISIN Group companies to market and sell the auto components in independent aftermarkets for passenger car products. With this strategic collaboration, the company endeavours to expand its footprints across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh for independent aftermarkets of passenger car products.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 239 crore.Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company introduced "SEL Tiger Foil” to preserve food freshness and promote sustainability.Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Prateek Agrawal has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal AMC.National Aluminium: Khanij Bidesh India has signed a MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Geophysical Research Institute for advancing geophysical investigations in the critical and strategic minerals sector.Jubilant Pharmova: The USFDA inspected the radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing facility of a Canada-based unit and ended with five observations..RBI Bars Kotak Mahindra Bank From Issuing New Credit Cards, Adding Customers Online.The benchmark stock indices in Asia were trading lower during early trade on Thursday as US Treasury yields rose, with a focus on the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.The Nikkei 225 fell nearly 2%. Investors will monitor the outcomes from the Bank of Japan due tomorrow, especially for any action to restrict the yen weakness.The KOSPI index fell over 1% after South Korea reported 1.3% sequential growth in its first quarter GDP advance estimates, beating analysts' forecast of 0.6% growth, Bloomberg reported.Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Wednesday as traders assessed a bleak outlook from Meta Inc., one of the magnificent seven, and as Treasury yields rose following sales of 5-year US Treasury notes.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.02% and 0.10%, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.11% down.Brent crude was trading 0.13% higher at $88.15 per barrel. Gold rose 0.13% to $2,319.22 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty's April futures contract traded nine points lower, at 22,356.50.India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth session on Wednesday, led by gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 114.48 points, or 0.16%, to close at 73,852.94.Overseas investors remained net sellers on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,511.7 crore, and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,809.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the US dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 25.Why This Analyst Avoids Being Long On The Markets