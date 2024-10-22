RBI Expands 'Alert List' Of Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday updated the 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms by adding 13 more entities, including TDFX and Inefex, taking the total to 88. The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.