NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsOdisha Government Approves 27 New Industrial Projects Worth Rs 6,134 crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Government Approves 27 New Industrial Projects Worth Rs 6,134 crore

The potential sectors include aluminium, renewable power, manufacturing, aerospace and defence and more.

24 Feb 2024, 12:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

The Odisha government has approved 27 new industrial projects to the tune of Rs 6,134 crore across sectors, a senior official said on Saturday.

The proposals got the state government’s nod at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P K Jena on Friday.

The potential sectors include aluminium, renewable power, manufacturing, aerospace and defence, food processing, apparel and textiles and IT infrastructure, the official said.

The proposed projects are likely to create employment for 42,275 people, Jena said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT