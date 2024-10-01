NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNTPC Green Energy Inks Pact With Rajasthan For 25 GW Renewable Energy Project
ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Green Energy Inks Pact With Rajasthan For 25 GW Renewable Energy Project

The MoU was exchanged between K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), NGEL and Alok ACS (Energy) in the presence of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

01 Oct 2024, 12:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The MoU was exchanged between K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), NGEL and Alok ACS (Energy) in the presence of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.</p><p> (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-wind-farm-with-a-wind-turbine-in-the-background-6lOxktnqo04?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
The MoU was exchanged between K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), NGEL and Alok ACS (Energy) in the presence of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

(Source: Unsplash)

State-run power giant NTPC's subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd has inked an initial pact with the Rajasthan government to develop 25 gigawatt of renewable energy projects.

"On the occasion of Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet at New Delhi, NGEL signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Rajasthan on 30th Sept. 2024 for development of 25 GW of renewable energy projects in the state of Rajasthan," a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the MoU was exchanged between K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), NGEL and Alok ACS (Energy) in the presence of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Senior officials from the government of Rajasthan and NGEL were also present on the occasion.

ALSO READ

NTPC Share Price Hits Life High As Analysts Remain Bullish On Green Energy IPO
Opinion
NTPC Share Price Hits Life High As Analysts Remain Bullish On Green Energy IPO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT