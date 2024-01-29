NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNippon Life India Q3 PAT Rises 39% To Rs 284 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Nippon Life India Q3 PAT Rises 39% To Rs 284 Crore

The company's total revenue grew 27.6% to Rs 530.39 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 415.74 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year (2022-23).

29 Jan 2024, 08:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Nippon Life India Asset Management Facebook page)</p></div>
(Source: Nippon Life India Asset Management Facebook page)

Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday reported a 38.5% rise in profit after tax to Rs 284 crore for three months ended December 2023.

In comparison, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 205 crore in the year-ago period, Nippon Life said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue grew 27.6% to Rs 530.39 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 415.74 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year (2022-23).

Nippon Life is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund.

As on Dec. 31, 2023, Nippon Life's assets under management were at Rs 4.81 lakh crore, including NIMF's assets base of Rs 3.78 lakh crore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT