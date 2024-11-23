Myntra Pilots Quick Commerce Foray With 'M-Now' In Select Locations Of Bengaluru

Flipkart-backed lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra is piloting a quick delivery service that guarantees delivery within two hours in select areas of Bengaluru.

The pilot project, 'M-Now,' is operational in a few pin codes in Bengaluru and offers a limited selection of products "to see how it works", according to a source.

The service will be rolled out to additional locations based on the learnings from the pilot, the source added.

In 2022, the Bengaluru-based firm launched an express delivery service called M-Express in metro cities, aiming to deliver products within 24-48 hours of order placement.

"We launched M-Express earlier, towards enhancing the customer-experience with regard to speed and have been experimenting with a pilot for faster delivery in a select few pincodes. We will look at expanding it further based on the insights gained, before launching it formally," a Myntra spokesperson told PTI.