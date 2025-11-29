More Layoffs? AI To Replace Three Million Jobs By 2035: Study Reveals Sectors At High Risk

This rapid adoption threatens to not only take over the jobs of experienced veterans but also to out-of-college freshers looking to kickstart their careers in the industry. Without any necessary qualification for emerging or established roles in the system, fresh graduates may find it difficult to make a case for hiring, especially with AI being equipped to finish most clerical tasks.

While the study does project the creation of approximately 2.3 million new jobs over the next decade, most of these opportunities will be concentrated in high-skilled professional sectors such as science, engineering, and law. This disparity between high and low-skilled workers could displace millions that are unable to make that transition.

The report also identifies six "essential employment skills" that will be critical for the future workforce: collaboration, communication, creative thinking, information literacy, organising and planning, and problem-solving. Researchers add that without immediate intervention to retrain workers, this transition may only get more difficult over time.