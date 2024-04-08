Keystone Realtors FY24 Sales Bookings Rise 41% On Strong Housing Demand
The Mumbai-based company sold 1.21 million square feet area last fiscal, up 17% from 1.04 million square feet in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Keystone Realtors Ltd, which sells properties under 'Rustomjee brand', on Monday reported a 41% growth in sales bookings to Rs 2,266 crore during the previous financial year, driven by strong housing demand.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,604 crore in the financial year-ending March 2023.
During the January-March period, the sales bookings surged by 78% to Rs 843 crore from Rs 473 crore in the year-ago period.
It sold 0.38 million square feet area in the January-March quarter, as against 0.28 million square feet in the corresponding period of the last year.
"The fiscal year FY24 has proven to be an eventful period for our company, marked by notable achievements across all key performance metrics including pre-sales, collections, launches, and new project additions," said Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors.
He said the company's performance metrics have surpassed the guidance in most of the parameters.