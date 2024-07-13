"Director Nag Ashwin's ambitious film, Kalki 2898 AD, became the latest Indian movie to gross at least Rs 1,000 crore in the worldwide box office, production house Vyjayanthi Movies said on Saturday.Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological and sci-fi action drama which released on June 27 in theatres around the world in six languages.The makers shared a poster on X with 'Epic Maha Blockbuster 1000 crore +' embossed on it and expressed gratitude to the audience..Previously, Pathaan and Jawan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan; SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali: The Conclusion; Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, and KGF: Chapter 2, featuring Yash, earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.Ashwin, also known for National Award-winning Telugu movie Mahanati, will attend a special screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.The movie, previously titled Project K, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.(With PTI inputs).What Game of Thrones Did To Croatia, Bridgerton Does For UK "