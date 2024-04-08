JSW Steel Posts Record 26.43 Million Tonne Output In FY24
JSW Steel on Monday posted a record output of 26.43 million tonne of crude steel during financial year 2023-24, registering an on-year growth of 9%.
It had produced 24.14 million tonne crude steel on a consolidated basis in preceding financial year, JSW Steel said in a statement.
In the January-March period of 2024, the consolidated output was at 6.79 million tonne, higher by 3% over 6.58 million tonne in the year-ago quarter.
"JSW Steel has achieved its highest-ever annual consolidated crude steel production of 26.43 million tonne, with a growth of 9% YoY. The production for Q4 FY24 stood at 6.79 million tonne, higher by 3% YoY," it said.
The company produced 25.55 million tonne steel from its India operations, up 8 per cent over 23.62 million tonne in the last fiscal.
The output in India rose 3% to 6.54 million tonne from 6.37 million tonne in the same quarter last fiscal.
In the US, JSW Steel USA Ohio posted a 63% rise in output to 0.87 tonne from 0.53 tonne in FY23. The production in the last quarter was at 0.25 tonne over 0.21 tonne, a rise of 19%.
The capacity utilisation at Indian operations level stood at 93% for Q4 FY24.
JSW Steel further said, "the merger of the Joint Venture, Creixent Special Steels Limited along with its subsidiary JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL) with the company has become effective on July 31, 2023."
During FY24, JISPL produced 0.26 tonne of steel, as against 0.42 tonne in FY23.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $23-billion JSW Group.