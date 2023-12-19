ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel Arm Periama Completes JSW USA's Acquisition
Periama Holdings LLC (Periama) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of domestic player JSW Steel.
JSW Steel on Tuesday said its arm Periama Holdings LLC (Periama) has completed the acquisition of JSW USA by purchasing the remaining 10% stake in its "common stock".
"Periama on Dec. 18, 2023 (US time) completed the acquisition by purchase of the remaining 10 per cent stake in the Common stock of JSW USA," the filing said.
Consequent to completion of this acquisition, Periama's shareholding in JSW USA has increased from 90% (pre-acquisition) to 100% (post-acquisition) and JSW USA has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Periama and a step down wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, it said.
