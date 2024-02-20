JICA Extends Rs 2,809 Crore Loan For Chennai Road Project

"JICA signed the loan agreement for the 1st phase of the project in March 2018, and supported the construction of Section 1 (24.5km in total), which is the northernmost part of the Peripheral Ring Road. Subsequently, in this 2nd phase of the project, JICA contributes to construction of Section 5, which is the southernmost part of the Peripheral Ring Road, and introduction of Intelligent Transportation Systems from Sections 2 to 5," it said.