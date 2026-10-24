Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth Film Continues Strong Run

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office on Saturday. The film crossed Rs 600 crore in worldwide collections within nine days of release, despite a further dip in India collections on Friday.

With advance bookings showing signs of growth, the sequel is now looking to regain momentum over the second weekend.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

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Jailer 2 collected Rs 14.36 crore net in India on Day 10 across 8,721 shows so far, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 363.21 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 425.49 crore. The final numbers are yet to be reported.

Within the worldwide milestone, the sequel has also surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Steady, Surpasses 'Leo' And 'Jailer' Worldwide

Language-Wise Earnings

Jailer 2 played in three languages on Day 10. The Tamil version led the Day 10 collections, earning Rs 10.06 crore net across 4,271 shows. The Telugu version followed with Rs 2.73 crore from 1,397 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.57 crore across 3,053 shows.

Occupancy

Jailer 2 Tamil 2D had an overall occupancy of 44.38% on Day 10 so far. The morning shows had an occupancy of 29% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 48.15%. Meanwhile, evening shows saw an increase of occupancy at 56%, according to Sacnilk. The night show numbers are yet to be reported.

Advance Booking Shows Growth

Jailer 2 is showing early signs of a second-weekend boost despite a weekday slowdown. On October 24, Sunday's advance sales stood at Rs 10.82 crore. Based on these trends, the film was expected to collect Rs 60–75 crore gross in India over the weekend, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

The film's earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, it collected another Rs 14.50 crore net.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, among others. It was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Rs 600 Crore In 9 Days: Jailer 2 Continues Its Box Office Rampage; Check Rajinikanth's Film's Day Wise Collection

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