Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Makes A Strong Start, Can It Cross Rs 50 Crore?

Jailer 2 has made a strong start at the box office, with Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian winning over audiences.

Box Office Collection Day 1

Jailer 2 earned Rs 45.70 crore in India on Day 1, according to TrackTollywood, with 49.8% occupancy across 15,041 shows in 3,160 theatres and 1,247 cities. The Rajinikanth-starrer sold 2,116,806 tickets on its opening day, with 5,348 fast-filling shows and 1,595 houseful shows.

The film's Tamil release contributed Rs 34.07 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 8.90 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.40 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 33.15 lakh.

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The 2D format leads with Rs 44.50 crore, making up 97.4% of the total collection. IMAX 2D earned Rs 54.73 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D collected Rs 28.34 lakh. EPIQ earned Rs 19 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 14.40 lakh and HDR by Barco with Rs 3.80 lakh.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu leads the Day 1 collection with Rs 13.81 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 10.79 crore and Kerala with Rs 8.38 crore. Telangana has contributed Rs 4.66 crore, while Andhra Pradesh has earned Rs 4.48 crore.

Maharashtra has collected Rs 1.05 crore, followed by Gujarat with Rs 41.31 lakh and Uttar Pradesh with Rs 35.84 lakh. Odisha has contributed Rs 35.15 lakh, the report stated.

Rajasthan recorded Rs 16.07 lakh, followed by West Bengal with Rs 14.75 lakh, Bihar with Rs 12.49 lakh and Madhya Pradesh with Rs 12.27 lakh. Haryana and Chhattisgarh contributed Rs 10.08 lakh and Rs 10.01 lakh, respectively.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data Jailer 2 has recorded Rs 15.36 crore in advance bookings in India for its October 16, 2026 shows. The film has sold 796,362 tickets across 11,786 shows in 2,636 theatres across 1,069 cities. The overall occupancy is 22.1%, with 182 houseful shows and 1,663 fast-filling shows.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

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The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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