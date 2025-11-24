HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow Due To ‘Exceptional Circumstances'

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. has clarified that the recent Tejas Light Combat Aircraft crash during the Dubai Airshow was an “isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances” and will not affect its business operations. In an exchange filing, the company said it is fully cooperating with investigative agencies.

“We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances,” the filing read.

It further added that, “We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company’s business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation.”

It also assured that, “the Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments.”