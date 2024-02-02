NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGovt To Complete IDBI Bank Strategic Sale In FY'25: DIPAM Secy
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt To Complete IDBI Bank Strategic Sale In FY'25: DIPAM Secy

The government aims to finalize the strategic sale of IDBI Bank in the upcoming fiscal year, according to DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

02 Feb 2024, 04:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IDBI Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: Company)</p></div>
An IDBI Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: Company)

The government expects to complete the strategic sale of IDBI Bank in the next financial year, a senior official said.

In an interview to PTI TV, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the process of privatisation of IDBI Bank is on and once the regulator clearance is obtained, financial bids will be invited.

Asked if the strategic sale would be completed in the next fiscal, Pandey said 'Yes, of course'.

The government along with LIC is selling nearly 61% stake in IDBI Bank and had in October 2022, invited bids from buyers.

In January 2023, DIPAM said it had received multiple Expressions of Interest for buying a stake in IDBI Bank.

The bidders who have shown interest through EoI have to get two sets of clearances -- one from the home ministry for security clearance and the other from the Reserve Bank of India for meeting the 'fit and proper' criteria.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT