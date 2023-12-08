From Skincare To Health & Fitness: Here's What Drove Kriti Sanon To Take On Multiple Ventures

A good product does not have to be expensive, Sanon said. "This brand (Hyphen) we have made for consumers thinking that everyone must be able to afford it."

Most of the time, we are paying for other things like packaging and other needless things, not for the product, she said. "Our maximum concentration goes on the product."

"We keep the packaging simple as we don't want to hike the price as we are trying to hyphenate quality and affordability," she said.

All of the actor's business ventures come from her deep passion. "Anything (business ventures), if it comes out of just being passionate about it, you do it right because you will really get into it."

Sanon also wished luck for the new beginning of NDTV Profit, saying that she is "happy that this channel is back."