FPSB India, IFSCA Collaborate To Position GIFT IFSC As 'Global Finance Hub'

FPSB India and IFSCA collaborate to position GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub', aiming to enhance the financial market ecosystem and nurture skilled professionals for GIFT City's expanding financial workforce.

06 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA signage at GIFT City. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 290722</p></div>
Close view of International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA signage at GIFT City. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 290722

Financial Planning Standards Board India on Monday announced that it has signed a pact with the International Financial Services Centres Authority, GIFT City, Gandhinagar, to promote GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub'.

FPSB India and IFSCA aim to enhance the financial market ecosystem and nurture skilled professionals for GIFT City's expanding financial workforce, the company said in a statement.

Both organisations will jointly organise international and domestic events to raise awareness and establish GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub', the statement added.

Some key highlights of the Memorandum of Understanding include talent pipeline support, ecosystem development, promotional activities and research collaboration.

FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning across the country.

