FedEx Opens 60,000 Sq Ft Integrated Hub In Bengaluru Airport

According to a FedEx statement, the new hub enhances the region’s logistics infrastructure by consolidating international import and export handling, automated processing systems, mechanised conveyors, telescopic belts, and a high-speed DIM machine for non-contact dynamic dimensioning.

With bonded customs capability and seamless connectivity to both upcountry and city-side locations, the facility is designed to provide faster, more reliable handling of time-sensitive industrial, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing shipments, it added.

"This new hub strengthens our India network by combining intelligent processes with advanced infrastructure. It brings the agility and resilience required by customers and enables businesses of every size to access global markets with greater confidence," said Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President of India Operations and Planning and Engineering at FedEx.