DLF Sells 4.67 Acre Land In Chennai For Rs 735 Crore To Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDLF Sells 4.67 Acre Land In Chennai For Rs 735 Crore To Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company
13 Mar 2024, 09:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;DLF website)</p></div>
(Source: DLF website)

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. has bought 4.67 acre land in Chennai from realty firm DLF Ltd. for Rs 735 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company informed that the "company has purchased an immovable property today, from DLF IT Offices Chennai Private Limited admeasuring 4.67 acres of land situated at ...Guindy, Chennai by executing and registering a sale deed."

The deal value is Rs 735 crore, it added.

DLF has sold this land to monetise its land. The realty firm has a good presence in the Chennai market and is developing residential and commercial properties in the city.

