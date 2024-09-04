Delhi Airport Operator Asks SpiceJet To Clear Dues

Delhi airport operator DIAL has asked SpiceJet to clear its dues at the earliest, sources said on Tuesday, despite the airline stating that there are no immediate concerns regarding payments.

Delhi International Airport Ltd. provided no official comment. It operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance last week by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation amid financial and legal issues.

The sources in the know said DIAL asked the carrier to clear the dues at the earliest. Details about pending dues could not be immediately ascertained.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said it continues to operate flights normally and that its "payment obligations to DIAL are being fulfilled as per our regular schedule".

The spokesperson also said that information suggesting that DIAL has issued a two-day deadline for payment is incorrect. "Our communications with DIAL are ongoing and routine, and there are no immediate concerns regarding payments," the spokesperson added.

Mumbai airport operator MIAL withdrew an advisory about possible SpiceJet flight disruptions on Aug. 12 that was issued on the same day, and soon after, the airline said it worked collaboratively with the operator to immediately resolve a minor financial matter.

The airline is operating with a reduced number of planes amid financial, legal and lessor woes. Currently, it has an operational fleet of around 22 planes.

On Aug. 29, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations.

(With Inputs From PTI)