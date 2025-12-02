Cough Syrup Contamination Issue: What Has Changed In Pharma Quality Checks And Why Labs Are Overloaded

With heightened focus on testing, regulators are making efforts to bolster the overall integrity of India’s drug-manufacturing ecosystem. Earlier, the checks were primarily focused on the raw material and testing of the finished cough syrups was compulsory mainly for export batches. However, things have swiftly changed in the last couple of months.

While testing volumes have jumped dramatically, there is also a demand for certain machines with specific capabilities. One such equipment is a gas chromatograph (GC), which detects diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. These were the toxic contaminants found in recent cough syrup contamination cases, the ET report added. Now, the government has made it mandatory to test for these elements following the cough syrup tragedies.

The demand has particularly increased among mid-sized and smaller pharma companies, which earlier did not possess this machine in-house. The report added that just in the last two to three weeks, nearly 100 GC machines have been procured in manufacturing hubs like Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Most GC machines, priced at about Rs 20 lakh each, are imported from Japan, Singapore, the US, or China. The report also added that there is a high demand for skilled technicians to operate this specialised equipment.