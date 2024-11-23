Cochin Shipyard Inks MoU With Seatrium Letourneau For Jack-Up Rig Design

NDTV ProfitBusinessCochin Shipyard Inks MoU With Seatrium Letourneau For Jack-Up Rig Design
23 Nov 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. on Friday said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market.

The company said building on CSL's experience in ship construction and SLET's technical expertise and design capabilities, the partnership aims to capitalise on opportunities for mobile offshore drilling units designed to meet the needs of the Indian market.

This collaboration is in line with the government's efforts under the Make in India initiative, it added.

