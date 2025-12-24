Coca Cola's Bottling Arm HCCB To Reportedly Layoff Around 300 Employees

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola India, is set to layoff about 300 employees as part of an internal restructuring exercise aimed at improving profitability and streamlining operations, The Economic Times reported.

The job cuts, announced internally over the past fortnight, will impact roughly 4–6% of HCCB’s workforce of nearly 5,000 employees, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Economic Times. The downsizing spans multiple functions, including sales, supply chain, distribution, and bottling operations at manufacturing plants.