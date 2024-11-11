Coca-Cola India FY24 Profit Falls 42% To Rs 420 Crore
Beverages major Coca-Cola India's consolidated profit fell 42% to Rs 420.29 crore in financial year 2023-24 while its revenue rose 4% to Rs 4,713.38 crore, according to the company's filing to Registrar of Companies.
Its total income, which also includes other income, was up 4% to Rs 4,801.84 crore during the fiscal ended March 2024, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.
In the previous year, Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd, an unlisted entity, had reported a net profit of Rs 722.44 crore and revenue from operations at Rs 4,521.31 crore.
Its expenses on advertising and sales promotion were up 35% to Rs 1,520 crore during the financial year under review. This was at Rs 1,122 crore a year ago.
Moreover, royalties paid to its US-based parent The Coca-Cola Co. also went up 4.7% to Rs 507.5 crore.
The total tax expense of Coca-Cola India in FY24 was down 35% to Rs 171.4 crore. This was at Rs 265.1 crore a year earlier.
Coca-Cola India's total expenses in FY24 was up 16% to Rs 4,210 crore.
The company, which operates with power brands in Indian markets, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid, is owned by Atlanta-based US beverages major The Coca-Cola Co. India is the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola.
Besides, Coca-Cola also has a bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt, which operates 16 plants.