Blue Star Sees Early Signs Of Recovery In AC Sales After A Tough Year

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the air-conditioner maker is seeing early signs of a pickup after what he described as a 'bad year' for the cooling industry, though he cautioned that the second half recovery will not fully offset the summer-season slowdown.

"Second half is likely to be better than the first half, but it is not going to make up for the huge slowdown in demand during the summer season or during the GST blackout period," Thiagarajan told NDTV Profit in an interview, adding that "it is difficult to make up for the loss of sales during summer season."

Still, he pointed to improving traction from the festive period onward. “From September 22nd till Diwali, we saw a huge spike… November was good. December primary sales have been good so far,” he said, noting that “secondary sales movement is beginning to pick up.” With the New Year sale starting Dec. 15 and Republic Day promotions running up to Jan. 26, “the dealers are optimistic,” he said. “I think it is going to be a good quarter going forward.”

Thiagarajan acknowledged the disappointment of the year gone by. "We are not disheartened… It is disappointing by all scores. 2025 is a bad year, and we look forward to 2026," he said.