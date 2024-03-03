Godrej & Boyce To Increase Focus On Smaller Cities

Godrej & Boyce is aiming to invest about Rs 40 crore over the next three years to expand its distribution footprint for its consumer brands in the tier-II and tier-III cities.

The fresh investments by the company, which sells interior solutions, furniture, appliances and locks, will see its footprint getting doubled to more than 400 towns by FY27, a senior official has said.

"G&B plans to spend around Rs 10-15 crore every year on store expansion and renovation for the next three years," a company spokesperson told PTI.

The company is targeting to grow its topline by 15-20% per year, and it hopes for the store expansion to be one among several initiatives to realise its aim, the spokesperson added.