Motorcycle Sales See Muted Demand In Festive Season: Bajaj Auto Exec

When asked about the reasons for the decline in motorcycle demand, Sharma said, "It is very difficult to pinpoint at this point of time...We will have to wait for the dust to settle and for the cycle to complete, and then analyse and see what's happening out there."

However, he said there are various types of reports coming regarding "disruption due to delayed monsoons, a little bit of election here and there" and issues in the North East which is a good two-wheeler market.