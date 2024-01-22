Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Adani, Ambani And Other Business Leaders Invited; Check The List Here
The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals.
Industrialist Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and his family, renowned entrepreneur Ratan Tata are among the top Indian businesspersons who have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.
The 500+ state guest list, accessed by news agency PTI, features the who's who of India Inc as well as from the entertainment, sports, music and other sectors.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Live On TV & Online?
Indian Business Leaders Invited For Ram Temple Consecration
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani group
Mukesh Ambani, his mother Kokilaben, wife Neeta, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Ratan N Tata, Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha
Mining mogul Anil Agarwal
Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja
Wipro's Azim Premji
Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing
Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta
GMR Group’s G M R Rao
Real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani
Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his wife Nirja
Piramal Group's Ajay Piramal
Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra
DCM Shriram's Ajay Shriram.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan
Former HDFC chairperson Deepak Parekh
HDFC's Aditya Puri
K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka.
L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan and his wife, as well as its former head A M Naik
Durali Divi of Divis Laboratories
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy
Infosys head Nandan Nilekani and company co-founder TV Mohandas Pai
Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal
Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group
Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala
Godrej Group chairperson Adi Godrej
Bharat Biotech founder and chairperson Illa Krishna
Arun Bharat Ram of Sriram Group
JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal
G V K Reddy of GVK Group
Raymond's Gautam Singhania
Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises
Marico's Harsh Mariwala
Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals chairman K Satish Reddy and wife
Manohar Lal Agrawal of Haldiram
Bharat Forge MD Baba Kalyani
Dilip Sanghvi of Sun Pharma
Hero Motocorp head Pawan Munjal
Indigo's Rahul Bhatia
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Shapoor Mistry
Prathap C Reddy of Apollo Hospital
Yusuf Hamied of Cipla Pharmaceuticals
Chairman & MD of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Sanjay Kirloskar
HDFC CEO & MD Sashi Jagdishan
C K Birla of Birla Industries
Madhukar Parekh of Pidilite Adhesives
Mahendra Choksi of Asian Paints
Hasmukhbhai Patel of Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd
Nirmal Minda of Minda Group
Zydus Lifesciences' Pankaj Patel
Puneet Yadu Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat
JK Tyres' Raghupati Singhania of JK Tyres
Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar of Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd
Motilal Oswal's Ramdeo Agrawal
New Age Founders
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran
Roshni Nadar of HCL
Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu
Public Sector
LIC chairperson Siddharth Mohanti
SBI chairperson Dinesh Khara
National Stock Exchange (NSE) president Ashish Chauhan
It is, however, unclear how many of them will attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.