NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRam Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Adani, Ambani And Other Business Leaders Invited; Check The List Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Adani, Ambani And Other Business Leaders Invited; Check The List Here

The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@ShriRamTeerth</p></div>
Image Source: X/@ShriRamTeerth

Industrialist Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and his family, renowned entrepreneur Ratan Tata are among the top Indian businesspersons who have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

The 500+ state guest list, accessed by news agency PTI, features the who's who of India Inc as well as from the entertainment, sports, music and other sectors.

ALSO READ

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Live On TV & Online?

Opinion
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Live On TV & Online?
Read More

Indian Business Leaders Invited For Ram Temple Consecration

  • Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani group

  • Mukesh Ambani, his mother Kokilaben, wife Neeta, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant

  • Ratan N Tata, Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha

  • Mining mogul Anil Agarwal

  • Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja

  • Wipro's Azim Premji

  • Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing

  • Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta

  • GMR Group’s G M R Rao

  • Real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani

  • Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his wife Nirja

  • Piramal Group's Ajay Piramal

  • Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra

  • DCM Shriram's Ajay Shriram.

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan

  • Former HDFC chairperson Deepak Parekh

  • HDFC's Aditya Puri

  • K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals.

  • Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka.

  • L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan and his wife, as well as its former head A M Naik

  • Durali Divi of Divis Laboratories

  • Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy

  • Infosys head Nandan Nilekani and company co-founder TV Mohandas Pai

  • Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal

  • Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak

  • Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala

  • Godrej Group chairperson Adi Godrej

  • Bharat Biotech founder and chairperson Illa Krishna

  • Arun Bharat Ram of Sriram Group

  • JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal

  • G V K Reddy of GVK Group

  • Raymond's Gautam Singhania

  • Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises

  • Marico's Harsh Mariwala

  • Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals chairman K Satish Reddy and wife

  • Manohar Lal Agrawal of Haldiram

  • Bharat Forge MD Baba Kalyani

  • Dilip Sanghvi of Sun Pharma

  • Hero Motocorp head Pawan Munjal

  • Indigo's Rahul Bhatia

  • Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Shapoor Mistry

  • Prathap C Reddy of Apollo Hospital

  • Yusuf Hamied of Cipla Pharmaceuticals

  • Chairman & MD of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Sanjay Kirloskar

  • HDFC CEO & MD Sashi Jagdishan

  • C K Birla of Birla Industries

  • Madhukar Parekh of Pidilite Adhesives

  • Mahendra Choksi of Asian Paints

  • Hasmukhbhai Patel of Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd

  • Nirmal Minda of Minda Group

  • Zydus Lifesciences' Pankaj Patel

  • Puneet Yadu Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat

  • JK Tyres' Raghupati Singhania of JK Tyres

  • Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar of Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd

  • Motilal Oswal's Ramdeo Agrawal

New Age Founders

  • Byju's founder Byju Raveendran

  • Roshni Nadar of HCL

  • Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu

Public Sector

  • LIC chairperson Siddharth Mohanti

  • SBI chairperson Dinesh Khara

  • National Stock Exchange (NSE) president Ashish Chauhan

It is, however, unclear how many of them will attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

ALSO READ

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony On January 22? Full List Here

Opinion
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony On January 22? Full List Here
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT