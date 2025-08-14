Business NewsBusinessAU Small Finance Bank To Open 51 New Branches On Aug. 15
AU Small Finance Bank To Open 51 New Branches On Aug. 15

Additionally, the MFIB branches will provide specialised support for micro-enterprises and underserved segments, it added.

14 Aug 2025, 07:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
These new branches of AU small finance bank will offer a full suite of financial services, including deposits, payments, collection solutions
 (Photo: AU Small Finance Bank/Facebook)
These new branches of AU small finance bank will offer a full suite of financial services, including deposits, payments, collection solutions

 (Photo: AU Small Finance Bank/Facebook)

AU Small Finance Bank, the first to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank, on Thursday announced the launch of 51 new branches across the country. The branches will be inaugurated on Aug. 15, 2025, coinciding with the country's 79th Independence Day, the bank said in a statement.

The expansion includes 30 liability branches and 21 Microfinance & Inclusive Banking branches, strategically located in high-potential regions such as West Bengal, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, it said.

These new branches will offer a full suite of financial services, including deposits, payments, collection solutions, trade finance, insurance, investment products, and advanced digital banking, it said.

Additionally, the MFIB branches will provide specialised support for micro-enterprises and underserved segments, it added.

