Air India Unveils Custom-Styled Interiors On First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Air India on Tuesday revealed the redesigned cabin interiors of its first line‑fit Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliner, marking a significant milestone in the airline's ongoing transformation programme. The aircraft is the first widebody to be delivered from the 470‑aircraft order placed three years ago and is the first to feature interiors designed exclusively for the airline.

The aircraft arrived in Delhi on Jan. 11 after a non-stop flight from Boeing's Everett factory and will begin commercial service on the Mumbai–Frankfurt route from February.

Speaking about the milestone, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the new aircraft reflects the airline's long-term vision for a world-class product. He noted that while nearly 100 new and leased aircraft have joined the fleet since privatisation, this Boeing 787-9 is the first to be tailored by and for Air India. He added that the new interiors aim to match the airline's trademark Indian hospitality with a modern onboard experience.

Wilson also confirmed that the new cabin design will become the standard across the airline's entire Boeing 787 fleet. Along with 19 more 787‑9s scheduled to arrive, all 26 existing 787‑8s are currently undergoing a complete retrofit. The first upgraded aircraft is expected to return to service in the coming weeks, with the entire fleet to be refurbished by mid‑2027.

Features

The new Boeing 787-9 features 296 seats across three cabins: 30 in Business Class, 28 in Premium Economy, and 238 in Economy. All seats are equipped with Thales' latest AVANT Up inflight entertainment system.

Business Class features private suites in a 1-2-1 layout, each with a sliding door, fully flat 79-inch bed, chaise lounge option, 42-inch pitch, 17-inch 4K touchscreen, wireless charging, Bluetooth audio pairing, multiple charging ports, storage spaces, and a feature lamp inspired by traditional Indian jaali patterns.

Premium Economy offers a dedicated cabin with 38-inch pitch, 7-inch recline, a 6-way adjustable headrest, calf and leg rests, 13.3-inch 4K screens, and fast-charging ports. Economy Class is equipped with lightweight ergonomic seats in a 3-3-3 configuration, 31–32 inches of pitch, 11.6-inch 4K screens, and Type A and Type C charging ports. Air India will initially make 220 of the 238 Economy seats available for booking on flights operated by this aircraft.

Photo Credit: AIR INDIA SEATS

The new interiors were developed in partnership with global design firm JPA Design. Air India has introduced a refreshed aesthetic across all cabins using a colour palette of creams, pinks, reds, warm golds, and deep purples. The materials and textures aim to evoke a sense of modern Indian craftsmanship blended with understated luxury.

Across the aircraft, the design emphasises softer contours, improved stowage options, better lighting, and intuitive usability, consistent with Air India's updated global brand identity.

The aircraft also debuts a mood lighting system developed with Tata Elxsi, inspired by ancient Indian wellness philosophies and the chakra concept. The system features 10 custom lighting scenes designed to support passengers' circadian rhythms and help regulate melatonin levels, enhancing comfort on long-haul flights.

