Air India Is A Responsibility, Not Just A Business Opportunity For Tata Group: Chandrasekaran

At an event in the city to celebrate the 121st birth anniversary of J R D Tata, Chandrasekaran said, "I firmly believe for the Tata Group, Air India is just not a business opportunity. It's a responsibility."

Tatas acquired loss-making Air India along with Air India Express in January 2022, and since then, the group has been working on an ambitious five-year transformation plan. However, the progress has been slower than expected due to various factors, including global supply chain woes resulting in aircraft upgradation as well as delivery delays.