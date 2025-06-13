Adobe Gives Sales Outlook That Fails To Convince AI Skeptics

Adobe Inc. gave a sales outlook for the current quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, but investors remain skeptical that the leader in creative software can outduel AI-focused upstarts.

Sales will be about $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion in the period ending in August, the company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.88 billion. Profit, excluding some items, will be $5.15 a share to $5.20 a share, compared with the average projection of $5.11.

Adobe has become a central focus of investors debating whether artificial intelligence tools will disrupt traditional software industry leaders. The company’s quarterly results have served as a report card every three months on the competition. Design applications like those from Canva Inc. and image-creation tools from AI firm Midjourney Inc. have gained steam while Adobe has weaved generative AI tools through its products like Photoshop. In February, it introduced separate subscriptions for its AI video generator, trying to compete with similar tools from rivals including OpenAI and Runway.

“Somehow Adobe has been snagged as an AI loser,” said Gil Luria, an analyst at DA Davidson, in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We think that’s a misunderstanding of the technology,” he added.