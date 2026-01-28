Adani Power's Supply To Bangladesh Rises Despite Tense Bilateral Relations

Adani Power Ltd. has sharply increased electricity supplies to Bangladesh, even as diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours deepen. Government data from both countries shows that electricity exports from Adani's Godda coal‑fired plant in Jharkhand jumped nearly 38% year‑on‑year to around 2.25 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the October–December quarter, according to a report from news agency Reuters.

This surge helped push India's share in Bangladesh's electricity mix to an all-time high of 15.6% for the year, up from 12% in 2024. Adani began supplying power to the country in early 2023.

The expansion in power trade comes against the backdrop of deteriorating bilateral ties since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Both countries have suspended visa services and summoned envoys over security concerns involving diplomatic missions.

Despite the tension, Dhaka continues to rely heavily on electricity imports to manage an ongoing power shortage, driven largely by a shortfall in natural gas — the country's primary energy source — and an expected 6–7% rise in demand in 2026. Power Development Board Chairman Rezaul Karim told Reuters that the country will also step up coal imports to boost domestic coal‑based power generation this year.

Bangladesh's gas output has been falling due to declining fields and bottlenecks in LNG transmission infrastructure. As a result, gas‑fired power generation sank to a historic low of 42.6% last year, compared with nearly two-thirds of total output between 2014 and 2024.

Adani Power has increasingly filled the supply gap, exporting a record 8.63 billion kWh to Bangladesh in 2025 and accounting for 8.2% of total electricity generation. Imports from other Indian suppliers rose only marginally to 7.92 million kWh. For the first 27 days of January, Adani contributed about 10% of Bangladesh's total power supply.

