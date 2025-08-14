Adani International School Supports ISSO To Enhance Sports Education Framework

Through this collaboration, Adani International School, an institution committed to holistic student development, will support ISSO in scaling sporting infrastructure, enhancing athlete training and promoting participation in global events.

The school’s emphasis on integrating academic excellence with physical education complements ISSO’s mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

At the event, Aakanksha Thapak, director, ISSO said, “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports. Over the years, ISSO has built a structured pathway for international school students to grow through competitive sport — from grassroots to national and international levels. With the leadership and forward-thinking vision of Mrs. Adani, this collaboration is set to further strengthen the ecosystem we’ve created. Together, we look forward to unlocking greater sporting possibilities and inspiring thousands of young athletes across international schools.”

“We are at an inflection point in India’s educational and sporting landscape,” said Namrata Adani from Adani Group in a statement. “Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the sports field. It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India.”

ISSO’s association with key national and international sports bodies such as the School Games Federation of India and the International School Sport Federation has enabled Indian students to compete at the highest levels. Through its specialised wing, ISSO has helped thousands of students progress to elite events like the SGFI Nationals, Khelo India Games, the Subroto Cup and even the ISF World Championships.