Adani Electricity Offers Subsidised Rates For Navratri And Durga Puja Pandals

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. has announced a streamlined process for providing temporary electricity connections to Navratri and Durga Puja pandals, facilitating the upcoming festivals for organisers across the Mumbai city.

In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply, the company is offering subsidised rates and promises to deliver temporary connections within 48 hours of application submission. Organisers can access the necessary forms through the Adani Electricity website under the ‘New Connection’ section.

A spokesperson for Adani Electricity emphasised the importance of reliable electricity during these festive periods. Last year, the company successfully supported over 643 pandals across Mumbai with continuous power supply. Preparations for this year have included the deployment of a dedicated 'Quick Response' team to manage any potential issues that may arise during the celebrations.

As part of the initiative, Adani Electricity is urging all pandal organisers to engage only licenced electrical contractors for wiring and to install mandatory Residual Current Circuit Breakers to ensure the safety of attendees.