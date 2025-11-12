Adani Cement And Coolbrook To Deploy World’s First Commercial RotoDynamic Heater In India

Adani Cement and Coolbrook on Tuesday announced their delivery agreement for the world’s first commercial deployment of the revolutionary RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology to advance cement decarbonisation at the Boyareddypalli integrated cement plant in Andhra Pradesh.

This marks the first industrial-scale deployment of Finland-based clean technology company Coolbrook’s RDH technology, advancing Adani Cement’s net-zero goals achievement by 2050 (validated by the SBTi) and Coolbrook’s goal of cutting 2.4 billion tonnes of annual CO₂ across heavy industry sectors globally.

This technology will decarbonise the calcination phase - the most fossil fuel-intensive stage of cement production. By providing clean heat to dry and enhance the heating value of alternative fuels, the technology enables a significantly higher substitution of fossil fuels with sustainable alternatives.

This deployment is expected to directly reduce 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually with a potential to increase 10x in due course, marking a major step toward decarbonising cement manufacturing.

Critically, the RDH system will be powered entirely by Adani Cement’s large-scale renewable energy portfolio, ensuring that the industrial heat generated is completely emission-free.

This deployment demonstrates the real-world feasibility of clean, electrified industrial heat powered entirely by renewables. It positions Adani Cement to spearhead India’s emergence as the world’s clean manufacturing cement hub.

Vinod Bahety, CEO - Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "The world’s first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater within our operations marks a pivotal moment in our decarbonisation journey. This is a major leap toward achieving our net-zero goals. By integrating such cutting-edge electrification solutions into our cement production, we are accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels, reducing emissions at scale, enhancing the utilisation of clean energy sources, and setting a new standard for low-carbon cement manufacturing."

"This ongoing partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to climate leadership and delivering long-term value through innovation and sustainability. This milestone underscores our legacy as pioneers and highlights our transformative actions toward becoming a global building materials solutions powerhouse. We are building a stronger ecosystem of partners like Coolbrook along with our R&D investments," he stated.

The project provides a strong and scalable use case for deep industrial decarbonisation with significant potential for replication. Coolbrook and Adani Cement have identified multiple follow-on opportunities for deploying RotoDynamic Technology across Adani Cement’s industrial operations and share an ambition to launch at least five additional projects within the next two years.

Going forward, RDH technology will play a pivotal role in decarbonising Adani Cement’s production, improving process efficiency, and accelerate the company’s sustainability goals, including improving AFR (alternative fuels and resource materials) usage around 30% and increasing the share of green power to 60% by FY28. The first generation RDH will deliver hot gases at around 1000°C, which will facilitate drying of alternate fuels, making its utilisation greener and more efficient, representing a breakthrough in high-temperature electrification for cement production.

"Entering into the first industrial-scale project in the world with Adani Cement marks a transformative step for industrial electrification in one of the world’s most vital cement markets," said Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook.

"Our mission is to make RotoDynamic Technology a new industry standard for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors. Together, we’re redefining how cement is produced - cleaner, more efficient, and ready for a net-zero future," he added.

Adani Cement’s broader sustainability leadership is reflected in it being among the four large-scale cement companies globally to have SBTi-validated net-zero targets and global collaborations, including being the world’s first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID), under IRENA.