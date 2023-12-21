Aim To Maximise Your Portfolio’s Potential With The Power Of Multi-Asset Allocation Funds

*This is in partnership with NDTV Profit BrandStudio

Picture this: You've meticulously crafted an investment portfolio, carefully selecting mutual funds that align with your financial goals. However, as the market fluctuates, you start to question whether your portfolio truly has the resilience needed to weather the storm?

This is where the magic of including multi-asset allocation funds in your portfolio comes into play.

Multi-asset allocation funds offer an opportunity to diversify your investments across a range of asset classes, spreading risk and optimising returns. Let’s explore how these funds can help widen your portfolio and strike a balance between returns and risks.

Understanding Multi-Asset Allocation Funds

Multi-asset allocation funds are hybrid category funds that combine various asset classes—such as stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities—into a single fund. They are designed to diversify investments and achieve optimal asset allocation in order to maximise returns while minimising risks.

They invest in at least three asset classes with a minimum allocation of at least 10% each in all three. These funds typically include a combination of equity, fixed income and commodity. These asset classes play distinct roles in shaping the risk and return characteristics of the fund.

Equity Investments: Equity offers the potential for long-term growth. Within equity, multi-asset allocation funds may invest in a mix of domestic and international stocks. Additionally, fund managers may allocate investments across different sectors and marketcaps to take advantage of specific market trends or themes.

Fixed Income Investments: Fixed income investments, such as government and corporate bonds, are considered relatively stable. Government bonds are generally considered less risky, whereas corporate bonds carry a higher level of risk but also offer higher potential returns. Multi-asset allocation funds evaluate the risk-return trade-off and allocate investments accordingly.

Commodity Investments: These funds also consider investments in commodities to further diversify the portfolio and potentially enhance returns. Commodities such as gold, silver or oil can act as a hedge against inflation or provide diversification during periods of market volatility.

Diversification: The Power Of Spreading Risk

When it comes to investing, the old saying "don't put all your eggs in one basket" rings true. Diversification is the key to managing risk effectively and ensuring long-term investment success. Multi-asset allocation funds allow you to spread your investments across different types of assets, reducing the impact of individual investments' fluctuations.

By including a mix of asset classes with different risk-return profiles, these funds reduce the effect of potential losses from one investment on the overall portfolio.

This diversification helps in balancing your portfolio and mitigating potential losses during sudden market downturns. It also aims to create a more resilient investment strategy.

Benefits Beyond Diversification

Beyond the notable edge of diversification, these funds offer some other key advantages:

Wider Portfolio: Multi-asset allocation funds provide access to a range of asset classes that may otherwise be challenging to invest in individually. So, they enable investors to gain exposure to various asset classes and niche markets.

Potential For Enhanced Returns: Another benefit is the possibility of better risk-adjusted returns. These funds can smooth out the volatility often associated with investing in a single asset class. This balanced approach helps investors achieve better risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Flexibility And Adaptability: Skilled fund managers have the ability to adjust the weightings of different asset classes based on their outlook for future performance. This flexibility allows the fund to capitalise on emerging opportunities and protect against potential market downturns.

Selecting The Suitable Multi-Asset Allocation Fund

When it comes to selecting a multi-asset allocation fund, the following considerations can help guide your decision:

Evaluating Historical Performance: Assessing the scheme’s historical performance and risk-adjusted returns can provide crucial insights into its ability to deliver consistent results. Comparing the scheme’s performance against relevant benchmarks and similar scheme’s is an essential step in the selection process.

Due Diligence On Fund Managers: Researching the expertise and track record of the fund manager is vital. Understanding their investment approach, decision-making process and ability to handle market volatility can help you make an informed choice.

Risk Tolerance And Investment Goals: As with any investment decision, understanding your risk tolerance and investment goals is essential. Multi-asset allocation funds offer a range of risk profiles to suit different investors. Aligning your risk tolerance and investment goals with the scheme’s objectives is critical to achieving the desired outcome.

Unlock The Full Potential Of Your Investments

By incorporating multi-asset allocation funds into your investment strategy, you can unleash the true potential of your portfolio. They offer diversification across asset classes, effectively managing risks and returns. With the guidance of experienced fund managers and careful consideration of your investment goals, they can be a powerful tool for financial success in the long term.

With a well-diversified and carefully managed portfolio, you can navigate the ever-changing investment landscape with confidence and maximise your long-term wealth accumulation.

An investor education and awareness initiative.